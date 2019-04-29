Traffic delays at stop/go system on busy Portlaoise street

Motorists can expect some delays while stop/go boards will be used for a number of days at Bridge Street, Portlaoise.

Stop/go boards will slow down the movement of traffic from a point at 14 Bridge Street up to the junction with the N80 at Portlaoise church.

The stop/go boards will be in place on and/or between 8am-6pm on May 1, 2, 3 and 7.

The traffic controls will be in place to allow for cobble pavement repairs along Bridge Street, at the bottom of Main Street.

Any objections or observations shall be emailed to wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie or squinn@laoiscoco.ie