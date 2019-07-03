Motorists reminded of imminent restrictions on M7 motorway stretch between Laois and Kildare

Motorists who use the M7 motorway that links Dublin to Cork and Limerick have been reminded of restrictions due to come into operation next week.

With restrictions on the Newbridge Naas section winding down, road users have been advised that 30km of the M7 motorway will be closed overnight for most of July and August. The section Kildare Village and Portlaoise will be impacted by the restrictions from July 8.

Kildare County Council, on behalf itself, Laois County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has reminded motorists that eastbound motorway lanes will be closed to traffic between evenings and early mornings between July 8 and August 28 is necessary to carry out road resurfacing.

Kildare County Council gave notice under Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 that it intends to close:

* The M7 Eastbound (overnight closures) between Junction 16 (Portlaoise) and Junction 13 (Kildare);

* The M7 Junction 15 eastbound merge slip road (overnight closures);

* The M7 Junction 14 eastbound merge slip road (overnight closures)

Dates of the closure:

Monday, 8 July 2019 to Wednesday, August 28 2019

Hours of closure:

* Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 8 pm to 6 am

* Fridays and Saturdays: 9 pm to 8 am

* Sundays: 10 pm to 6 am

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

M7 Diversion route:-

Divert from the M7 at Junction 16 (Portlaoise). Take the second exit from the roundabout towards the R445.

At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the R445 towards Monasterevin.

Continue on the R445 for approximately 25.5km until the Junction with the R415.

At the traffic lights junction, traffic should take the right turn and proceed along the R415 towards M7, Junction 13.

Traffic to proceed through the Kildare Village roundabout and then take the first exit on the roundabout, joining the M7 Motorway using the eastbound merge slip ramp.

Merge slip road diversion route:-

Traffic, at either Junction 15 or 14, intending to travel east on the M7, should follow the diversion signage to the R445, and then proceed towards Junction 13, as described in the above M7 Diversion route.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Local and emergency access will be allowed at all times.

