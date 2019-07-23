Busy Portlaoise road closed ahead of a major new €7 million road opening

A busy Portlaoise road linking business areas in the town is closed for almost two weeks ahead of a major new road opening in Laois.

The R426 New Road, Portlaoise is closed from a point at the junction at Liam Fitzpatrick's Tyres to a point at the roundabout with Lismaird Business Park.

The road closed on Monday, July 22 and will remain closed until 6pm on Friday evening, August 2.

The busy stretch of road which links major parts of the town is closed for the purposes of tying in the new Portlaoise Southern Circular Road.

All Businesses in the area are operating business as usual.

Construction of the 550metre long Southern Circular Route extension began in June 2018 and it is due to open in September. It links the Timahoe road with the Abbeyleix road and James Fintan Lalor Avenue at the Aldi supermarket.

The construction of the new road in Portlaoise is the “final piece of the jigsaw” that will open up land for future development and ensure a free flow of traffic around the town, according to Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Work is ongoing at the southern orbital route which will link three key roads out of town - the Stradbally, Timahoe and Abbeyleix routes.

