Multiple traffic disruptions across Laois ahead of busy August bank holiday weekend

There are multiple traffic disruptions on different parts of the busy N80 road through Laois ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at various locations along the N80 in the county according to AA Roadwatch.

The first set will be just north of Mountmellick, then there will be two sets between Portlaoise and Stradbally and the final set will be just south of here at the Athy turn-off. The lights will be in place from Tuesday, July 30 until Friday, August 2.

