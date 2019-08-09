Traffic delays on busy parts of N80 in Laois

Traffic delays are expected on a number of roads across Laois as roadworks are ongoing.

Stop/go boards are in operation at the Irishtown roundabout on the N80 in Mountmellick causing some delays. This is in place from 8am on Friday, August 9 until 6pm on August 12.

This is in place to allow for repair of a damaged utility chamber.

Elsewhere in the county, temporary traffic lights are in operation at Grange Upper, Stradbally & Laught/Commons.

Laois County Council has advised of the use of temporary traffic lights at the following locations:

Laught or Common:

Road: N80, Laugh of Commons, Co. Laois.

From a point: Clonaghadoo turn off n80 to a point 500m North of this point.

Laught or Commons Grange Upper:

Road: N80, Grange Upper, Co. Laois.

From a point: From Dysart L-6772 to Park Lower L-7819.

Grange upper Stradbally:

Road: N80, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

From a point: From the R427 to the Athy Road T428

Stradbally – N80 Dates: from 12/08/2019 to 16/08/2019

For the purposes of Mechanical Abrasion of the road surface.

