Roadworks on busy section of N80 in Laois town

Roadworks are set to take place on a busy stretch of the main N80 road in a Laois town.

Stop/go boards will be in place on the N80 at Emmet Street, Mountmellick to a point at Gateway signs on the Tullamore Road. This is a busy part of the main Laois Offaly stretch of the road.

The stop/go boards are expected to cause traffic delays from Wednesday, September 11 at 7 pm until Thursday, September 19 at 6 am.

There will be no roadworks taking place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 of September.

The stop/go system will be in place to allow for pavement resurfacing.

