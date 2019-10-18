Driver drove at nearly 60km / h above the speed limit on Slow Down day

Less than one per cent of early morning motorists were clocked at breaking the speed limit by Gardaí but of those caught, one driver was travelling at nearly 60 km /h over the limit on what is National Slow Down Day.

Since 7am on Friday, October 18 Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 18,785 vehicles with 23 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable speeds include:

• 138km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R675 Ballykinsella Waterford Waterford

• 181km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Whitemill Road Wexford Wexford

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Ballynacarrick Ballintra Donegal

• 136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M3 Bracetown Dunboyne Meath

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Curragh Kildare Kildare

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Killaloan Lower Clonmel Tipperary

• Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

• Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

On National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

Slow Down runs for a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday 18th October to 7am on Saturday 19th October 2019. The operation will consist of over one thousand speed enforcement zones across the country.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to please check your speed and support National "Slow down" Day on the day and every day.