No gritting at rural Laois school with history of traffic accidents

Chidren going to a busy Laois school near the Slieve Bloom mountains will have to continue facing icy roads this winter.

Derrylamogue National School between Mountmellick and Rosenallis has over 100 pupils. However Laois County Council says it only grits one quarter of the county’s roads and the school's local road is not on their list.

Cllr Seamus McDonald tabled a motion for the school to be gritted in icy weather, to the January meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

He was unhappy with the answer that the road is not on the schedule.

“There have been a number of accidents there. A lot of people attend that school. Is there any hope of extending the routes?” he asked.

Engineer Edmond Kenny said that “plant and resources are maxed out”.

“Under severe weather Laois County Council makes sand and grit available to the public to take. Unfortunately there are a lot of rural schools,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken backed the motion. “It’s a busy rural school. Surely in the event of -4 temperatures, the local lads could do something in the morning to make it safe? It’s essential we’re able to do something with it,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly said a special case should be made for rural schools.

“Our area is huge and they can’t get to it. There should be a supply left with caretakers,” he suggests.