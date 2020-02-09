N80 road through Laois town is closed due to flooding

The main N80 road through Mountmellick has been closed to traffic after the Owenass river overflowed onto it.

Laois County Council say that diversions are in place.

Below: the flooded road in Irishtown.

The Laois Civil Defence volunteers spent today assisting Laois County Council refilling sandbags for houses at risk of flood.

It is understood that no houses needed to be evacuated.

"There is worry in the town, but it is going well over there. Our crews were asked for assistance and have been filling sandbags and delivering them to people's homes since the early afternoon," said Damien Dollard Laois Civil Defence Commander.

Other roads closed from floods include the northern ring road to Fairgreen in Portlaoise, the road through Coolrain village, the Ballyfin road from Mountmellick and Manor Road and Manor Lane in Mountmellick.

"We are watching Portarlington because it takes a few hours for the flood waters to reach there after Mountmellick," the Laois Civil Defence Commander Damien Dollard told the Leinster Express on Sunday evening.

"Our crews have been stood down for the night but they are on standby. We had 15 in Mountmellick, five in Portarlington volunteering and working out in the cold. Another four are volunteering at the count centre," he said.

There is more rain forecasted tonight and tomorrow with a continued risk of localised flooding say Met Eireann.