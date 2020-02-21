Busy road around Laois town to close for repairs after flood

A road that was recently flooded in Laois is to close temporarily for repairs.

The road around Mountmellick town centre is regularly used by Tullamore Portlaoise motorists avoiding the town.

(Of the intention & decision to close the following roads at the following location Road: From a point: Derrycloney road from Owenass Bridge to Manor Road) has been published on Laois County Council - https://t.co/kB8fjA5gPw pic.twitter.com/HpnPKT9ISB — Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) February 20, 2020

Laois County Council is closing the Derrycloney road from the Owenass Bridge crossroads in Derrycloney, to Manor Road all day this Saturday February 22, from 8am until 6pm.