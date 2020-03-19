Two cars involved in road crash in Portlaoise

Two cars were involved in a road crash in Portlaoise, Laois this afternoon.

The crash took place at about 3pm this Thursday March 19 in Rossleighan on the Mountmellick road, on the N80 road between the soccer grounds and the Fairgreen roundabout.

The road was closed off for some hours and is now in the process of being reopened.

It is understood that no serious injuries were suffered, however the ambulance, Gardaí and fire service all attended the incident.