Reopening date announced for Laois motor tax and cash office

The Laois public preferring to do their motor tax in person rather than online will be glad to hear the office is reopening.

The Laois County Council tax office was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The building behind county hall also serves the housing section and the cash office.

It is due to reopen this Monday July 6, the council has confirmed, but with restrictions.

"The public service counters for motor tax, cash payments and housing appointments will open on a morning basis only from July 6. A sheltered external queuing area has been provided as a safety measure," they say.

Other services are slowly returning to normal, including playgrounds.

Portlaoise library is the first to reopen this coming week but on a "book and browse" basis.