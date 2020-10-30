Fleet Transport #StrengthInUnity Transport Heroes Award for SEAT Ireland

SEAT Ireland has received the Fleet Transport #StrengthInUnity Heroes Award, for its work in providing transport solutions to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Awards highlight how the road transport and logistics sectors responded in one huge national effort to meet the demands of delivering vital PPE equipment, goods and services within the supply chain.

SEAT Ireland received this award for its work with The Mater Hospital earlier this year.

The Mater Hospital was provided with a fleet of SEAT Alhambras, which were used by healthcare staff for the transportation of patients after they had been discharged and the SEAT eXS KickScooters were provided to staff for travel around the hospital or to get them to and from their homes safely.

This year’s Fleet Transport Heroes Award ceremony was held virtually and honoured transport and logistics companies that aided society during the crisis. SEAT Ireland will receive a specially commissioned #StrengthInUnity coin, together with a commemorative certificate for their work.

Commenting on the award, Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland said

“We are honoured to be recognised for our contribution in helping the frontline staff as they try and navigate this pandemic.

“These selfless healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to keep us all safe and we were delighted to be able to support them by providing these vehicles during this time.”