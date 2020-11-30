REVEALED: 30% of Irish people willing to buy a car online due to Covid-19

The results of a motoring survey have revealed that three in ten respondents would be willing to buy a car online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six in ten people would consider conducting a “face-time demonstration” of a car with a dealer either through Skype, Zoom or WhatsApp and seven in ten agreed that a video of the car would help in the purchasing process.

Of the 1000 people surveyed by CarsIreland.ie, six in ten would be willing to pay a small holding deposit of between €50 and €100 and two in ten would be willing to pay up to 20% of the price of the car.

Less than one in ten people said they would pay up to 50% of the price with the same amount of people willing to pay in full.

Test Drive and Delivery

Eight in ten people would like if a dealer brought the car to them for a test drive and the same amount of people would consider hiring an independent motor mechanic to check the car on their behalf.

Two in ten people would be willing to buy a car without a test drive if it came with some form of guarantee. While Two in ten people would not be willing to pay anything to have a car delivered, less than two in ten would pay €50, three in ten would pay €100 and one in ten would pay between €200 and €300.

History Checks

When asked if they had ever purchased a car history check, half of the respondents had not.

Four in ten had checked the car’s history. If buying online, people cited a car history check as the most important factor followed closely by a warranty, service history, dealer reviews and finally a cooling off period.

Three in ten people surveyed said a car history check would help convince them to buy a car, while half selected maybe. Less then two in ten would not need a history check to convince them to buy.

Social distancing

Eight in ten people surveyed would avoid a dealership if they were not implementing social distancing, while five in ten respondents would check the dealers website for safety measures before visiting. Half of those surveyed said it was extremely important that the car was sanitised.

Of the people surveyed who don’t currently own a car, eight in ten intend to or are thinking about buying a new car in order to avoid using public transport.

“We’ve seen a massive change in the behaviour the car buyer in 2020. Between bus routes being cut regionally, people uncomfortable using public transport and people relocating outside of the bigger cities, Covid-19 has given people new reasons to buy cars," said Ross Conlon, Chief Executive of CarsIreland.ie.

"Car dealerships have had to adapt to selling almost completely online, providing multiple videos of cars, new channels for online demonstrations and facilitate purchases online end to end and it’s worked very well to date.”