Cash to fix dangerous Laois junction where deaths occurred

A Laois road junction that was the scene for several deaths in recent years, has been granted €200,000 by the Government to make it safer.

Laois Fine Gael councillor Conor Bergin has welcomed the "badly needed" grant, part of some €12.6 million to be spend on Laois local and regional roads in 2021.

the Borris-In-Ossory Municipal District councillor also welcomes another €200,000 announced on Monday, February 15 for safety improvements at another busy junction on the R445 road, formerly the N7 main road at Borris-In-Ossory and Mountrath.

"I am pleased to confirm that €200,000 has been secured under a specific improvement grant at Derrin Cross on the R445 at Borris-In-Ossory. Another €200,000 has also been secured for improvement works also on the R445 at Redcastle Junction (junction where the roads meet for Trumera and Ballyfin) outside of Mountrath'

"I have spoken to the Senior Engineers in Laois County Council today about these safety improvement schemes on the R445 and I am hopeful that these works will include new public lighting at Derrin Cross, which has been badly needed for many years.

"Sadly, there have been a number of fatal accidents at Derrin Cross in years past, and currently there is only one light at this junction which is arguably one of the busiest in County Laois. Derrin Cross, just outside of Borris-In-Ossory is the convergence of the R445 (old N7 Dublin to Limerick road) and R434 road which goes to Ballacolla, Durrow and Kilkenny.

“Maintaining our regional and local road network in County Laois is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives," Cllr Bergin said.

