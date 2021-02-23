Week of roadworks about to start on busy Main Street of Laois town

Roadworks are about to start on the Main Street of a Laois town.

The N77 busy route through Abbeyleix will be partially closed for road surfacing and lining, from this Thursday, February 25 until Tuesday, March 2.

Laois County Council has announced that there will be temporary stop-go boards in the town centre.

The road will be resurfaced from the Fountain of the Second Viscount De Vesci in Abbeleix square, up as far as New Terrace, in the direction towards Heritage House.

The council say that the road will be affected from 7am to 7pm daily.

They also note that the works will not be in place over the weekend, and full access will be available.