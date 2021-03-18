National

Over twice the speed limit: Driver nabbed travelling at outrageous speed

A driver was arrested after they were detected travelling well over 100kph over the speed limit in County Kildare. 

While carrying out speed checks, Naas Roads Policing Unit recorded the motorist driving at 208kph in a 100kph zone.

Court proceedings are due to follow. 