National
Over twice the speed limit: Driver nabbed travelling at outrageous speed
File photo
A driver was arrested after they were detected travelling well over 100kph over the speed limit in County Kildare.
While carrying out speed checks, Naas Roads Policing Unit recorded the motorist driving at 208kph in a 100kph zone.
Court proceedings are due to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N7 when they detected this motorist travelling at 208kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 18, 2021
The motorist was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/ydZOSUTVAX