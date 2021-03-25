22 defects found after 33 HGVs checked during night time checkpoint operation

Gardai pictured during the operation. Photo courtesy of Garda twitter

One lorry was impounded for having dangerous defects, and two drivers were found to be using other drivers tachograph cards at a recent checkpoint on the N7.

Naas Roads Policing Unit took part in the night time joint operation with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) where they found 27 defects during a check of 33 HGVs. 

Court proceedings are to follow.