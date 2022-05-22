Children forced to walk on road to get to Laois creche
A new stretch of footpath is "a matter of urgency" in a Laois village, to help children walk safely to a creche.
Children have to step out onto the road on one section to access the creche in Ballyroan, according to a local councillor.
Cllr Barry Walsh tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, requesting Laois County Council to consider extending the footpath on the Bog Road, Ballyroan to the creche, and include this in their 2023 budget.
"A section needs to be extended by 150 to 200 metres. The road narrows at a ditch and small kids have to step off onto the road. I don't think it is safe. It's a matter of urgency," Cllr Walsh said at the meeting.
In reply, engineer Diarmuid O'Donohue said that the council will now consider the proposed new footpath under the 2023 works programme, subject to there being money available.
