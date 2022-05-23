Search

23 May 2022

'Exceptionally dangerous' crossroads near Portlaoise

'Exceptionally dangerous' crossroads near Portlaoise

Sheffield Cross

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 May 2022 2:23 PM

Multiple road safety measures are wanted at an "exceptionally dangerous" crossroads near Portlaoise, to prevent road crashes.

A Portlaoise councillor has claimed that there have been “very near misses” on the road to Sheffield Cross.

Laois County Council is intending to install rumble strips and 'concealed entrance' signs and 'slow' road markings at the location within weeks.

A bigger scheme will follow this year but only if another scheme doesn't happen and it can be swapped, because there isn't enough money in the council's road budget.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a detailed motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking for the three safety measures on the road.

It is a junction between the Portlaoise road to Ballyroan, and to Ratheniska, the R426 between Sheffield Cross and the entrance to Sheffield Wood, in Cappoley near Clancys.

He wants funding sought from the Safety Improvement Works Scheme “as soon as possible” and to nominate it as a substitute this year if possible.

Children forced to walk on road to get to Laois creche

“At least 12 to 14 houses are affected. It's exceptionally dangerous. I didn't realise how dangerous until I stood on the road and watched traffic coming at high speed,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded.

“It is a very dangerous road with bends and speeding. A lot of people use Sheffield Woods. During Covid it became more popular,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media