Busy Laois road closed between Portlaoise and Mountmellick
A busy Laois road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick is closed to traffic this Tuesday, May 31.
Laois County Council has closed the Ridge Road for the day, with the road closed between the Larkin's Cross Eyne junction and Crookedy Lane junction.
The closure is on or between 8am to 6pm, for the purposes of road resurfacing on the Ridge Road, a historic route on a glacial esker.
Diversions are in place towards Kyletalesha and Eyne.
