04 Jun 2022

Laois to seek big footpath repair budget from Government

A footpath in Laois.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Laois is to seek a special pot of money especially to repair footpaths from the Government.

The county's footpaths have little or no money set aside to repair them, prompting all of the Laois councillors to agree on formally requesting a new source of funding to be set up.

All seven councillors from the Portlaoise Municipal District put their names to a shared motion tabled to the May meeting of Laois County Council.

Cllrs Thomasina Connell, Catherine Fitzgerald, Caroline Dwane Stanley, John Joe Fennelly, Noel Tuohy, Barry Walsh and Willie Aird propose that the council ask the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to introduce a Multi-annual footpath restoration programme, similar to the roads programme. 

"Such a programme is required to enable a thorough and sustainable investment programme in footpaths, acknowledging the extent of the footpath network throughout the county," they jointly state.

"It's a problem across the county. We are told to use our discretionary funding. It's not the council's fault. There is no funding for this. it's simply not good enough. It's taking years, some paths in Portlaoise are not touched for 45 years," said Cllr Connell proposing the motion.

Cllr Fitzgerald seconded.

"Our discretionary funding is like a drop in the ocean. It's important we get funding because they are really dangerous," she said.

"It's a good idea, it's essential it is for everywhere in the county," Cllr Padraig Fleming said.

 

