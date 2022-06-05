Nine Laois private roads to get €270,000 of roadworks

A big wedge of Government cash has been granted to Laois to give out to local residents towards the cost of resurfacing shared laneways.

Laois County Council has received €270,000 to add to it's Local Improvement Scheme budget for 2022.

It will pay for nine laneways waiting on the list for repairs. However the council is applying for another €700,000 to do another 17 LIS schemes this year.

Director of Services Simon Walton confirmed the news at the May meeting of Laois County Council.

"We have been notified of €270,000. You asked me to write to the Department seeking additional funds. I get a response from the Minister's office on May 25, they asked us if we had the capacity to deliver a second round of LIS in 2022. We will be including 17 schemes on that list totalling €700,000," he said.

The county is still playing catch-up on its LIS list, as national funding was halted for several years.

The Local Improvement Scheme applies to non-public accommodation roads. Projects must benefit two or more parcels of land owned or occupied by different persons or serve the public. Applicants must pay up to 15% of the repairs themselves.