Nine Laois private roads to get €270,000 of roadworks

Private laneways leading to more than one house eligible for LIS grants
A big wedge of Government cash has been granted to Laois to give out to local residents towards the cost of resurfacing shared laneways.
Laois County Council has received €270,000 to add to it's Local Improvement Scheme budget for 2022.
It will pay for nine laneways waiting on the list for repairs. However the council is applying for another €700,000 to do another 17 LIS schemes this year.
Director of Services Simon Walton confirmed the news at the May meeting of Laois County Council.
"We have been notified of €270,000. You asked me to write to the Department seeking additional funds. I get a response from the Minister's office on May 25, they asked us if we had the capacity to deliver a second round of LIS in 2022. We will be including 17 schemes on that list totalling €700,000," he said.
The county is still playing catch-up on its LIS list, as national funding was halted for several years.
The Local Improvement Scheme applies to non-public accommodation roads. Projects must benefit two or more parcels of land owned or occupied by different persons or serve the public. Applicants must pay up to 15% of the repairs themselves.
