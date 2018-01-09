Met Éireann Weather - icy stretches for commuters and school runs

Commuters and parents on school runs will have to be careful on the roads as overnight may cause icy stretches making roads hazardous on Wednesday morning.

After a day of rain Met Éireann has warned that overnight temperatures will dip below freezing around Ireland. There is no weather warning in place but forecaster tweeted on Tuesday evening.

It will remain a wet evening for many parts of the country but a clearance will gradually extend from Muns during the first half of the night. Cloud will then break up with fog dev. in many places & frost & icy stretches forming towards dawn. Lows of -2 to +2°C in light breezes. pic.twitter.com/dAyb8y5kke

The forecast for Wednesday is for dry and bright weather in many places tomorrow morning but fog will continue to linger in parts of the Midlands. There will be showery outbreaks of rain will develop over parts of Connacht and southwest Munster through the day but the east and north of the country will continue to remain dry.

It will remain rather cold with highs of 3 to 7 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday night will start off mostly cloudy with some showery rain in places. It will mostly die out overnight. There'll be some clear spells also, especially in Connacht and Ulster. Frost will develop under clear skies. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees.

Thursday will be a dry day with sunny spells developing and any frost gradually clearing. However, it will be cold with highest temperatures of just 2 to 6 degrees and light variable breezes. Thursday night will start off cold with frost. However, freshening southerly winds will clear any frost overnight.

Friday will start off dry in most areas. However, rain will develop in the west and will gradually spread eastwards across the country. It will persist in the eastern areas on Friday night. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh south to southeast winds.

On Saturday, the eastern half of the country will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. It will be drier and brighter further west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with mostly light westerly breezes.

On Sunday another band of rain will spread eastwards across the country. It will clear later with cold, wintry showers following on Sunday night and Monday.