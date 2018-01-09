Met Éireann Weather - icy stretches for commuters and school runs

Commuters and parents on school runs will have to be careful on the roads as overnight may cause icy stretches making roads hazardous on Wednesday morning.

After a day of rain Met Éireann has warned that overnight temperatures will dip below freezing around Ireland. There is no weather warning in place but forecaster tweeted on Tuesday evening.