WEATHER WARNING
Lingering dense fog set to make for dangerous driving conditions
Met Éireann issued Status Orange fog warning
Dense fog in Laois and the midlands is set to make driving conditions on roads hazardous through Thursday.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange for fairly widespread Fog. The forecaster warns that it will be most dense inland, "leading to poor driving conditions".
The warning was originally valid to 10am Thursday, January 11 but Met Éireann has since updated this and kept the warning in place until noon.
The fog remains dense around Laois and the forecaster says it could linger.
Met Éireann says it will remain cold today, some frost in places at first and dense fog. Frost clearing, but fog will linger in some midland areas through the day.
Some bright or short sunny spells, but rather cloudy and misty in other parts. Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 7 C., generally, but 8 to 10 C., in southern coastal counties.
Tonight
Cold and misty tonight, with some fog and frost in places for a time. But these largely clearing later, as southeasterly winds strengthen, bringing in cloud from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures -2 to plus 2 C.
Forecast
Met Éireann says Friday will be a windy day, with strong and gusty southeasterly winds. Mainly dry at first with a few bright spells in eastern areas, but rather cloudy overall, with patches of drizzle and mist scattered about. A spell of heavy rain will move in from the Atlantic in the afternoon, to affect Munster and Connacht by nightfall. Top temperatures 7 to 10 C.
Friday night will be windy and very wet over the western half of the country, with heavy possibly thundery rain in many areas and some flooding. Winds will be strong to gale force and gusty southeasterly. Windy and mostly cloudy elsewhere too, with the rain spreading eastwards all the while and with some heavy rain in places by dawn. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C.
Further rain in all areas during Saturday, with some heavy falls in more eastern areas. A misty, mostly cloudy day and a breezy start too, but the stiff southeast winds will moderate gradually. Top temperatures 7 to 10 C. The rain will peter out after dark and it will become misty. Some patches of fog will form and also some frost. Lows of zero to plus 3 C., are expected, in slack variable breezes, coldest in western areas.
Sunday will be a mainly dry day, with just scattered patches of mist and drizzle. Overnight fog and any frost should clear. Top temperatures 7 to 10 C. At this stage, it looks as if Sunday night will turn wet and breezy.
Early days of next week are likely to be cool, windy and showery, with some wintry showers in places. Winds fresh to strong westerly much of the time. Cold at night, with some frost in places.