Lingering dense fog set to make for dangerous driving conditions

Dense fog in Laois and the midlands is set to make driving conditions on roads hazardous through Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange for fairly widespread Fog. The forecaster warns that it will be most dense inland, "leading to poor driving conditions".

The warning was originally valid to 10am Thursday, January 11 but Met Éireann has since updated this and kept the warning in place until noon.

The fog remains dense around Laois and the forecaster says it could linger.

Met Éireann says it will remain cold today, some frost in places at first and dense fog. Frost clearing, but fog will linger in some midland areas through the day.

Cold today. Frost clearing, but the fog will be slow to clear & is likely to linger in some places into the afternoon. A few bright or short sunny spells, but generally cloudy and misty. Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 7 C., generally, but 8 to 10 C., in southern coastal counties — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018