Ford's power, sport and style

Ford has completed its new ST-Line model range in Ireland, featuring vehicles with sporty styling which the company says is inspired by Ford Performance and offering a range of powerful and efficient EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel powertrain options.

Joining the Fiesta and Focus ST-Line models that were launched in early 2017, new ST-Line versions of EcoSport, Mondeo, Kuga, S-MAX and Edge are now available from Ford Dealerships across the country.

Delivering bold exterior and interior designs inspired by Ford’s acclaimed ST performance models, the new ST-Line range is designed for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models – but do not require the full performance delivered by optimised ST engines and chassis with sports technologies.

The ST-Line range is offered with a range of powerful engines including Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine; sport suspension and body styling; unique alloy wheel designs; and sport seats, sport steering wheel and alloy pedals for the interior.

Ciarán McMahon, is Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“Our full ST-Line range makes it easier for even more customers to experience the sporty style and driving dynamics inspired by our most exciting Ford Performance line-up ever, that includes models such as the Focus RS, Fiesta ST200, Mustang and Ford GT supercar .

“With its sporty looks, extra powered engines and good value, the previously launched Fiesta and Focus ST-Line models have caught the eye of a wide swathe of Irish buyers and I am sure these latest ST-Line models will equally attract the attention of discerning buyers over the coming months,” he said.

The new Ford ST-Line models are available only with high-power engine derivatives that complement the enhanced driving dynamics delivered by sport suspension.

For example, the EcoSport ST-Line model boasts Ford’s award-winning 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine with higher power outputs of 125PS. For the Kuga ST-Line, diesel powertrains on offer include a 120PS 1.5 litre TDCi or a 2.0 litre 150PS and 180PS options.

“The ST-Line range offers customers a chance to enjoy the famous fun-to-drive characteristics and great looks of Ford’s performance models in an exciting and affordable package with a broad range of petrol and diesel engines,” concluded McMahon.

MODELS & FEATURES

Ford EcoSport ST-Line: 17”alloy wheels dark tarnish; Ford SYNC 3 Navigation with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, emergency assistance, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, 2 x USB sockets and six speakers; full body-styling kit; contrast coloured roof and mirrors; sports-tuned suspension.

Ford Mondeo ST-Line: 18” metallic alloy wheels; SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen; partial-leather sports seats with red stitching; body-styling kit; alloy foot pedals; sports suspension; rear spoiler and black roof rails on estate models; LED daytime running lights.

Ford Kuga ST-Line: 18” 5x2-spoke dark machined alloy wheels; Ford SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, with enhanced voice control and emergency assistance; full body-styling kit; ST-Line seats, gear knob and steering wheel; black roof rails; sports suspension.

Ford S-MAX ST-Line: Unique 18” 7x5-spoke rock metallic alloys; blue applique halogen headlights; Ford SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen; unique body-styling kit; sports-tuned suspension; LED daytime running lights.

Ford Edge ST-Line: 20” black alloys; unique front, rear and side sports body-styling with dark exterior detailing; sports suspension; handsfree power tailgate and keyfree system; Sony DAB Navigation system with 12 speakers; rear view camera; illuminated scuffplates; black roof rails; active noise cancellation.