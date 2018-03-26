Roadworks will slow traffic through Mountmellick, Laois today

Traffic through Mountmellick will be slower than usual today, Monday March 26, because of roadworks.

The main street which is always busy with N80 traffic, will be single lane only all day today.

Laois County Council has issued a notice this morning of the work, which is already underway.

Stop Go boards are in use between Pierce Street and Emmet Street, from 8.30am this morning until 6pm this evening.

The reason for the single lane traffic is to facilitate the repair of a water leak.

