Audi A8 is crowned 'World Luxury Car 2018'

The Audi A8 recently won the prestigious ‘World Luxury Car 2018’ award at the annual World Car Awards, held as part of the New York Auto Show.

The award reinforces the positioning of this iconic flagship model as it embodies the true essence of “Vorsprung Durch Technik”.

A judging panel of 82 leading car experts across 24 countries assessed not only overall design of the car but also the passenger comfort and safety, driving performance, price-performance ratio and overall environmental credentials.

This latest award marks the ninth victory for Audi as part of the World Car Awards.

Commenting on the award, Peter Mertens, Board Member for Development at AUDI AG said,

“This award is a really special honour for not only the Audi A8 as our flagship model but also for the wider brand.

“The new Audi A8 firmly sets the industry benchmark as it continues to set new standards in automotive engineering and innovation.

“Features such as a touch control system, broad electrification as well as leading technical conditions for automated driving provide a truly unique luxury driving experience.”

The Audi A8, which redefines the future of luxury driving, is currently available to order and starts from €99,950 OTR.