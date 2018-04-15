Ford's new Edge SUV and KA+ Active crossover

Unveiled in sporty ST-Line specification, the new Ford Edge SUV makes a statement with enhanced front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille, colour-coded body including deep side skirts, and standard 20‑inch aluminium wheels.

The new Edge debuts in Europe sophisticated new driver assistance technologies including:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by helping keep the vehicle centred in its lane Post-Collision Braking helps to reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and further damage to the vehicle Evasive Steering Assist helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions.

Designed to operate at city and motorway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is imminent

The new 238 PS bi-turbo 2.0‑litre EcoBlue diesel engine is combined with a new eight-speed automatic transmission featuring Adaptive Shift Scheduling and Adaptive Shift Quality Control, and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive, for optimised driving performance and refinement.

Standard selective catalytic reduction emissions after-treatment contributes to improved NOX reduction.

Wireless charging enables compatible devices to be charged cable-free, and Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system enables drivers to control connected smartphones, audio, navigation and climate using voice commands and an 8-inch colour touchscreen.

Customers can further upgrade their new Edge audio experience with a premium B&O PLAY sound system, and further comfort and convenience features include a new fully configurable 3D digital instrument cluster, full length panoramic glass roof, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

"Helping customers effortlessly deal with stop-start traffic using our most advanced driver assistance technologies to-date, and cruise in comfort supported by our refined and fuel-efficient new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs," said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.

KA+ Active crossover

Delivering greater comfort and convenience, more driver assistance technologies than the current model, and enhanced interior and exterior styling, the new version of Ford’s value-for-money KA+ is now also available as a new KA+ Active crossover version.

The KA+ Active features ride height raised by 23 millimetres, and exterior styling enhanced with additional rocker and wheel-arch cladding, a unique black finish for the upper and lower front grilles and roof rails for carrying bikes and sports equipment.

Further exclusive specification includes unique 15-inch alloy wheels and Canyon Ridge bronze metallic exterior paint colour.

New KA+ comfort and convenience features include Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

The spacious and practical KA+ and KA+ Active with room for five adults and ample luggage for the first time deliver a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Ford’s new refined and fuel-efficient 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Ti-VCT (Twin independent Variable Camshaft Timing) petrol engine offers 70 PS or 85 PS and delivers from an anticipated 114 g/km CO2.

Ford’s 95 PS 1.5‑litre TDCi diesel engine is designed to meet the needs of higher-mileage drivers and anticipated to deliver from 99 g/km CO2.

Completely renewed Tourneo people-mover line-up

The range-topping eight/nine-seat Tourneo Custom is distinguished by its bold new front-end design, and offers an all-new premium cabin interior that features unique-in-segment rear seating with six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format.

The largest Tourneo people mover is available to order from Ford dealers now.

Offering five-seat and seven-seat versions, the Tourneo Connect introduces fuel-efficient new powertrains including the all-new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission option, and Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine featuring cylinder deactivation; manual vehicles feature six-speed transmissions as standard.

The stylish new front-end appearance is complemented by upgraded interior trim materials.

The compact five-seat Tourneo Courier offers updated powertrains with a standard six-speed transmission, SYNC 3 technology and refreshed front-end design.

The new Tourneo Courier and Tourneo Connect models will be available from mid-2018.