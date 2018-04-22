New Peugeot 5008 SUV will be a family favourite favouritye

SUV I hear you say? Was the 5008 not a rather frumpy looking MPV? Well yes it was but now the 5008 has morphed into an SUV and boy is it good!

The 5008 is now a fine looking 7-seat SUV with lots of standard kit and plenty of style.

Those already familiar with the 3008 SUV will no doubt notice many similarities and that is because they share much in terms of engines and gearboxes and indeed the platform on which both are built.

There are five trim levels, Access, Active, Allure, GT-Line and GT, with a choice of manual or auto gearboxes.

This week I am driving the GT-Line 5008 1.6 diesel with the manual gearbox.

So has it got any street cred?

It sure does! This is one very well proportioned SUV. The new 5008 has that familiar Peugeot face with lovely detailing in the styling that give it a very classy look indeed.

I love the overall style, it has real presence on the road.

What is it like inside?

Slip inside the new 5008 and you cannot fail to be immediately impressed with the overall feeling of quality combined with great design. A simple example is the functionality of everything.

For example to access the main controls for the central screen Peugeot went back to simple logic.

There are a row of beautifully crafted aluminium toggle switches, each one brings you straight to what you want, Radio, Navigation, Climate Control, etc. Simple, safe (its not distracting) and functional, while looking very stylish.

I like Peugeot’s iCockpit technology as it proves practical and functional.

The cabin is bright and airy with mood lighting at night and very nice use of cloth detailing on the upper dash and door panels.

Accommodation is excellent and that fold away 3rd row of seats is ideal for the school runs.

Fold away trays, lots of storage space and USB ports ensure a quite relaxed trip for all on board.

The only criticisms I could level at it are that I found the starter button often needed good prod to ensure it fired up or turned off and I don't like the way the rev counter needle rotates in an anti clockwise direction, it just looks wrong to me!

There are plenty of goodies too numerous to list here but safe to say the new 5008 SUV is better equipped than many rivals.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of 1.2 litre and 1.6 litre petrol engine or 1.6 and 2.0 HDI diesels.

My test car was powered by Peugeot’s tried and tested 1.6 HDI and what an excellent unit this is.

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox it performs sedately but satisfactorily.

Economy is the real highlight here as over my test it burned just 5.8 litres per 100km giving this new 5008 a range of around 900km between re fuels.

Its a quiet refined unit too with good mid range torque, a power out put of 120bhp and a decent level of performance. Road tax is €190.00.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The ride and handling is just about perfect, and it cruises all day at higher motorway speeds with the refinement of a luxury saloon.

Its no ball of fire and it will not provide an inspiring driving experience, but few if any SUV’s do.

So with that in mind its a very pleasant car to drive or travel in.

So what’s the final verdict?

I must say hats off to Peugeot. The cars they are producing of late are excellent. I cant wait to see the all new 508 saloon!

The new 5008 SUV is an excellent family SUV that is very well suited to our road conditions.

Even from the base model standard kit is excellent and just keeps getting better the further up the range you go.

Prices start at €29,345. The GT-Line tested costs €38,275.