Punchestown traffic and travel: Gardai warn racegoers about roadworks delays

Gardai have warned racegoers attending the opening day of the Punchestown Festival today to be aware of ongoing roadworks on the M7 near Naas.

The works, which are to widen the busy motorway route, started in January and are expected to last two years. There are speed restrictions in place near Naas, on the N7/M7 between Junction 8 Johnstown and Junction 10 Naas South.

The Punchestown Festival starts today and runs until Saturday. The first race is off today at 3.40pm and the last is at 7.15pm.

There will be a heavy Garda traffic presence around Naas to direct traffic, and it is expected to be busy on the Ballymore Eustace Road, at Watch House Cross, and on the Blessington Road, around Beggar's End Cross.

Feeder buses to the racecourse will run from the centre of Naas town.