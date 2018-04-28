Ford Mondeo Hybrid Electric arrives in Ireland

The first Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) car from Ford, the Mondeo HEV, has arrived in Ireland.

Available now from Ford Dealerships, (Downey's, Dublin Road, Portlaoise( the new Mondeo HEV is based on a 4-door body style with a 2.0 litre 187PS automatic transmission petrol powertrain in either Titanium or Vignale series.

The car (Titanium) has a transaction price of €32,745 (including a promotional launch discount and VRT rebate). The transaction price for the Mondeo HEV Vignale is from €35,280.

“As this is the first hybrid vehicle launched by Ford in Ireland, this is an important step for us”, said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“With its legions of fans in Ireland, Mondeo is such a great model to offer with HEV capability.

“We are sure that Mondeo HEV will meet the needs of customers who are looking for a more environmentally-friendly car but who do not want to compromise on space, driving dynamics, driving range and comfort”.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles are the most popular of the ‘electric’ models available as they neatly bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and electric motors without the ‘range anxiety’ that some motorists feel in relation to ‘full electric’ vehicles.

“The arrival of Mondeo HEV in Ireland is the first step in a progressive Electric Vehicle (EV) development plan for Ford that will see 13 new full or partial EVs hit the streets of Europe and North America by 2020, including a hybrid version of the iconic Mustang that will deliver V8 power.!

The new Mondeo Hybrid uses the third-generation Ford petrol-electric hybrid system that delivers the efficiency and refinement benefits of an electric powertrain in many driving scenarios while maintaining the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine.

Two electric motors are used in the hybrid system – one to support the petrol engine in driving the wheels and another to enable regenerative charging to the 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, located behind the rear seats.

The Mondeo Hybrid’s high voltage electric system is designed to working-life standards similar to Ford’s traditional combustion engines and transmissions.

The Mondeo Hybrid is capable of driving at up to 135 km/h in electric mode, and the combination of a specially-developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and electric drivetrain gives Mondeo HEV excellent fuel efficiency with a fuel consumption rate of 4.2 L/100km.

For comparison purposes, a 2.0 litre diesel 150PS Powershift automatic transmission would deliver a fuel consumption rate of 4.8 L/100km.

Drivers can also use Ford’s Smartgauge interface to help monitor, manage and reduce fuel and energy consumption, with features including “Brake Coach” that encourages gradual braking to help return more energy to the battery.

“Thanks in part to a significant VRT rebate, Mondeo HEV will have a transaction price of €32,745 for the Titanium model with a ‘walk up’ of a little over €2,500 to the top of the range fully loaded Vignale model. This all makes for a very competitive and attractive package with the proven safety and the great driving dynamics of the much loved Ford Mondeo.”

Mondeo HEV Titanium vehicle spec includes: 16” alloy wheels; SYNC 3 with 8” touchscreen; keyless start and entry; sports seats; rain sensing windscreen wipers; traffic sign recognition; ambient lighting; high series instrument cluster display; parking sensors front and rear.

Mondeo HEV Vignale vehicle spec includes: (additional to Titanium) 18" Alloy wheels, Metallic Paint, Rear View Camera, Adaptive LED daytime running lights.