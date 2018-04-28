Most popular scenic drive route in Ireland revealed

A survey by mobility solutions specialist easytrip, Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has revealed the Ring of Kerry as the most popular scenic drive route in Ireland, followed by Glendalough (Wicklow), The Burren Circuit (Clare), The Causeway Coastal Route (Belfast and Derry) and the Wild Atlantic Way (Donegal to Cork/Cork to Donegal).

Destination unknown

Digital technology has made it easier for motorists to get around, with the humble mobile phone cited as the most used method for seeking directions to a destination for 63% of respondents, while the sat nav system came in second at 28%.

Surprisingly the easytrip survey also revealed the days of bringing an atlas are not completely gone with one in five respondents using one on a recent road trip.

In addition it also showed that stopping and asking for directions remains as a trusted navigation method used by 12% of those surveyed.

The research also unveiled the top reasons for heading on a road trip in Ireland, with 41% of respondents citing an opportunity to appreciate the wonderful Irish landscape, 26% enjoying the freedom road trips provide, and 19% welcoming the chance to spend quality time with friends and family.

Ideal co-pilot

The company in the car can make all the difference on a road trip and the eastryip survey disclosed comedian Dara Ó’Briain as the most favoured passenger to have on board at 32%, followed by President Michael D Higgins at 14%, and Ireland rugby player Jonathon Sexton at 11%.

Best tunes

Selecting the right music for a road trip is crucial, and when it comes to driving tunes the top five selected by respondents were – Take it easy by The Eagles; Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen; I drove all night by Roy Orbison; Where the streets have no name by U2; and the N17 by the Saw Doctors.

Breakdown incidents

Not all road trips go according to plan, with a number of respondents to the easytrip survey reporting a motor breakdown incident in the last 12 months - 38% experienced a flat or damaged tyre, 18% suffered a battery failure and 15% had a mechanical fault.

“Many of us will have time off over the Summer providing us with a great opportunity to get on the road and take in all that Ireland has to offer, whether it’s going to visit family or friends, or to get away from it all,” said Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip.

“For those planning to head away and take in the beautiful Irish landscape we would advise them to take time to prepare, check that their car is in full working condition, and for peace of mind to make sure they have the cover they need in the event of a breakdown.”