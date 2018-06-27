Laois roads melting in the heat are being gritted by council

Laois roads are officially melting in the extreme heat, and the council is now out spreading grit to make them safer.

As temperatures across Laois hit officially 30°C, the tar is bubbling up on the roads.

Laois County Council has confirmed that workers are out with gritting machines spreading dust and grit.

See a tweet today of a photo of the road in Durrow, by James Mulhall.

Hot hot hot grit and dust on the road outside Durrow Co.Laois to stop road melting! pic.twitter.com/k8vaQi78gr — James Mulhall (@JMulhall75) June 27, 2018

"Yes we have been out in different locations because the tar is boiling in the heat," a roads official confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Her advice to drivers is to slow down.

"Your tyres will not have the same grip, but it will certainly not burst them, just slow down," the official said.

it is just three months since the same machines were out treating Laois roads for snow.

Elsewhere in Ireland melting roads are being gritted in Sligo and Galway with Mayo road crews on standby.