Ploughing traffic warning to patients with appointments issued by Tullamore hospital

The management at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has warned the public about traffic disruption due to the extra day of the National Ploughing Championships.

A statement was issued regarding the impact of appointment in light of the National Ploughing Championships extending its event to Friday.

"The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore would like to advise patients with Hospital appointments for this Friday 21st of September to plan their journey to the Hospital taking into account the traffic restrictions that will now be in place with the extension of the National Ploughing Championships to this Friday.

"Patients are asked to leave enough time to get to the hospital. If you cannot attend your appointment or expect delays on your journey please contact the phone number on your appointment letter.

"It is very important patients advise the Hospital if they will not make their appointment," said the statement.

You can visit www.NPA.ie to view the traffic plan for access to Tullamore.

The hospital would like to thank patients in advance for their cooperation.