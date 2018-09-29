SKODA reports growth

Just two week after the departure of Pope Francis, ŠKODA Ireland – who was official car partner to the World Meeting of Families 2018 – has reported strong growth in business activity across several of their retailers, as well as increased levels of enquiries to their call centre.

Business data has spiked, with web traffic to their national webpage increasing by 46% and phone enquiries to their call centre increasing by 41%.

The interest generated has converted to sales, with their longest serving ŠKODA dealer in Ireland, based in Galway, reporting the sale of seven ŠKODA RAPID vehicles immediately after the Papal visit. Similar reports are coming in from dealers nationwide, with ŠKODA representatives confirming a growth in interest in the ŠKODA RAPID range.

Commenting on the success of the partnership, John Donegan, brand director at ŠKODA Ireland, said: “This partnership provided us with a rare opportunity to place our brand on a national and international stage.

“In addition to the 1.1 million people who tuned in to watch television coverage of the Papal visit, Pope Francis’s ŠKODA RAPID became a real talking point. The results of our partnership have been outstanding. Both our dealer network across the country and our team at headquarters have received a huge amount of interest from potential new customers.”

Pope Francis’s ŠKODA RAPID and its various modifications became a unique discussion point, across all media coverage of the Papal visit.

As a result ŠKODA Ireland has launched the ‘Pope’s Armrest’ as an optional extra, across all its models.

ŠKODA Ireland donated two of the Papal fleet ŠKODA RAPIDs, to charities nominated by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, in accordance with the wishes of Pope Francis.

The two charities chosen were named as Crosscare and Foyle Search and Rescue.