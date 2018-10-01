Delays to be expected on busy Laois Offaly road this week

Delays are to be expected on a major busy Laois Offaly road this week due to a lengthy diversion for roadworks.

The N80 on the Tullamore side of Killeigh will be closed from 8am to 8pm up to Friday, October 5 and a diversion is in place. Vehicles travelling towards Killeigh from Tullamore are being diverted via Gorteen.

However, a separate diversion will be in place via Ballinagar for HGVs travelling north. As a result of this diversion for HGVs, a stop/go system will be in place at Derincart Cross. Delays can be expected.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys, particularly at peak times.