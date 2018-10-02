Fire on main street in Laois town after car goes up in flames

There was a frightening fire scene in a Laois town this morning when a car burst into flames.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service is attending the scene.

It is understood that the car was driving through Mountmellick this morning Tuesday October 2 before 9am, when it went on fire.

The car is stopped opposite the T junction where the N80 turns onto the main street. Traffic was disrupted through the town during the incident.

Portlaoise fire service also attended a car on fire in O'Moore Place last Monday night October 1. It is understood that that car was parked.

A spokesperson for Laois County Fire & Rescue Service has said that they attend on average two car fires a week in the county.

Below the scene after the fire in Mountmellick this morning. Picture: Denis Byrne