Peugeot's e-Legend concept

Peugeot will unveil its vision for the future at this year's Paris Motor Show.

The e-LEGEND concept exemplifies the brand's rich heritage, hinting at the iconic Peugeot 504 Coupé, yet it is a fully autonomous, electric and connected vehicle of the future.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Peugeot, said, “The e-LEGEND is not just a technological manifesto.

“This is the vision of a brand actively focused on an optimistic and ultra-desirable future.

“For Peugeot, autonomy and electric are synonymous with even stronger sensations. Boredom will never be part of our DNA.”

The e-LEGEND concept offers four very different driving ambiences, each selected depending on traffic conditions, or driver preference.

The SOFT autonomous mode focuses on the comfort of vehicle occupants, with digital screens and information displays reduced to a minimum.

The sharp autonomous mode features maximum connectivity for digital activity.

The LEGEND manual mode is used for cruising and the interior ambience merges the iconic 504 Coupe's three dial dashboard with a digitally-created wood effect on screens.

The BOOST manual mode offers a more dynamic and stimulating driving thanks to a powerful electric engine.

The Peugeot e-LEGEND CONCEPT is powered by a 100% electric power train, with the 100 kWh batteries reaching 800 Nm torque and 340 Kw power, distributed to the four-wheel drive.

This level of performance makes it possible to travel 0-100kmh in less than 4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 220kmh.