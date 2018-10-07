Fifty in line for Irish Car of the Year

There is a field of 50 candidates in the running for the Irish Car of the Year 2019 awards, in association with Continental Tyres.

The Irish Car of the Year will be revealed at a gala event in The Gibson Hotel, Dublin, on Thursday, November 8.

Voted on by a jury of some 37 of Ireland’s most experienced motoring journalists, the Irish Car of the Year awards highlight for Irish motorists the best cars that have been launched in the country taking account of the particular requirements of the Irish market.

New for this year, the Irish Car of the Year Committee is launching a new dedicated website where Irish consumers and those interested in buying a new car will be able to get all of the detail on the range of new cars that have been launched in Ireland this year.

The website is available at: www.caroftheyear.ie.

The website will also feature details of the vehicles that have been successful in the 2019 awards programme following the awards event on November 8.

Candidates

The full field of candidates for the Irish Car of the Year 2019 awards is - Audi A1, Honda Civic Type R, Nssan Leaf, Audi A6, Hyundai Electric Kona, Opel Grandland, Audi A8, Hyundai i30N, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q5,Hyundai Kona,Renault Alpine 110, Audi RS3, Hyundai Santa Fe, SEAT Arona, Audi RS4,Jaguar E-Pace,Skoda Karoq, BMW X2, Jaguar I-Pace, Subaru Impreza, BMW X3, Jeep Compass, Subaru XV, BMW X4, Jeep Wrangler, Suzuki Swift Sport, BMW M5, Kia Ceed, Toyota Yaris GRMN, BMW 6 Series GT, Kia Niro PHEV, Volkswagen Polo, Citroen C3 Aircross, Kia Stinger, Volkswagen Polo GTi, Dacia Duster, Kia Stonic, Volkswagen Touareg, Ford EcoSport, Lexus LS 500h, Volkswagen T-Roc, Ford Fiesta ST, Mercedes A Class, Volvo V60, Ford Focus, Mercedes CLS, Volvo XC40, Ford Mondeo HEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.