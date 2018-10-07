Six world premieres for Mercedes-Benz

Six world premieres and three show premieres are set to draw crowds of motor enthusiasts to the Mercedes-Benz stand at the forthcoming Paris Motor Show. the six new models receiving their world premiere, three are from the Mercedes-AMG stable.

Spotlighted will be the new Mercedes-Benz GLE and B-Class models, first versions of which will arrive in Ireland shortly.

Bearing the iconic Mercedes-AMG branding will be an A35 version, an AMG GT Facelift and an AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe. Also displayed under the Mercedes-Benz umbrella will be a Smart show car marking 20 Years of the iconic city car.

Receiving their show premiere is the acclaimed EQC electric powered vehicle.

Marking Mercedes-Benz's entry into 'electromobility', EQC is the first of ten new electric-powered EQ models due to be launched between now and 2022 – the first of which arrives into Ireland in late-2019.

Two further showstoppers making their Paris premiere is a stunning EQ Silver Arrow Show Car and a latest new A-Class Sedan.