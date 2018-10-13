Ford to launch new Mondeo hybrid models

Xord will enhance the fuel-efficient Mondeo Hybrid petrol-electric vehicle range – including the introduction of the first practical and spacious Mondeo Hybrid wagon variant – from 2019, the company has announced.

The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon will enable customers who require greater load-carrying capability to benefit from the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain in many driving scenarios, while maintaining the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine.

The elegant Mondeo wagon body style was developed exclusively for customers in Europe.

Ford will release full specification and pricing for the enhanced Mondeo Hybrid range – which will deliver attractive fuel efficiency and CO2 emission performance, and a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains for fleet and private customers – closer to the model’s on-sale date.

The Mondeo Hybrid is currently offered in sleek four-door body style, featuring a sports coupe inspired profile with low roofline, and also as an upscale Mondeo Hybrid Vignale variant.

“For many customers the practicality offered by a wagon body style is an absolute must, so we’re excited to announce that from next year those drivers will also be able to reduce their fuel bills using the sophisticated petrol-electric powertrain of our new Mondeo Hybrid wagon,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“Electrified powertrains will continue to play a key role in our European product line-up. Ford is investing $11 billion and plans to deliver 16 fully electric vehicles within a global portfolio of 40 electrified vehicles through 2022.”

The Ford Mondeo Hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor to support the specially-developed 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine in driving the wheels, and a generator to enable regenerative charging of the 1.4 kWh lithium ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats.

Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery.

The Mondeo Hybrid is capable of driving in pure electric mode, delivering ultimate refinement and efficiency particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios.

The hybrid powertrain delivers 187 PS, supported by a Ford developed continuously variable automatic transmission for further enhanced fuel efficiency.

Further technologies designed to help drivers optimise efficiency include Ford’s Smartgauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption; Electric Power Assisted Steering; and electrically powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems that significantly reduce drag on the engine. Available comfort, convenience and safety technologies include Active City Stop, Active Park Assist, rear inflatable seatbelts, SYNC 3 voice-controlled connectivity with 8-inch touchscreen, and Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with dynamic LED headlights. The first hybrid electric vehicle manufactured by Ford in Europe, the Mondeo Hybrid is assembled alongside the petrol- and diesel-engine Mondeo range at Ford’s facility in Valencia, Spain.