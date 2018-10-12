WARNING: Storm Callum heavy rain likely to make roads treacherous

Motorists are being urged to drive with extra care on the roads Storm Callum heavy rain make roads dangerous causing flooding on some routes.

The rainfall has dumped substantial water on many roads with local roads more badly affected. On motorways and main road roads, the water will cause spray reducing visibility significantly.

There are also still some very heavy showers around today with more expected on Saturday.

The advice if you are on the roads today is as follows:

- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the tread depth is below 3mm.

- If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

- Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

- Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

WATCH LATEST MET ÉIREAN UPDATE