Volkswagen announces range of 191 offers

Volkswagen strengthens its position as Ireland’s favourite automotive brand in 2018 and heading into the ‘191’ registration period, the brand is pushing forward with the announcement of its 191 offers.

Volkswagen will offer customers who order their new vehicle before December 31st the opportunity for low and in some cases 0% PCP finance on selected models.

0% PCP Finance is available on Golf and Golf Estate Highline and R-Line models, Touran Highline and R-Line models, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace Highline and R-Line models, and Passat Saloon and Estate Highline models.

There are also Purchase Contributions of up to €2,500 on selected models in the range when you finance your car through Volkswagen Bank.

And very much in keeping with the theme of Drive your future forward, there is a suite of technology upgrades available across the range, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest technology in their new Volkswagen, for a fraction of the price.

The technology upgrades vary among models but include advanced features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Road Sign Recognition plus many more.

Great news for fans of the popular R-Line packs on Volkswagen models is that these will now become their own trim line, sitting at the top of the Volkswagen range.

Buyers will now be able to buy specific Polo, T-Roc, Golf, Touran, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace models.

There will be significant savings for customers as a result of this measure - up to €1,066 in the case of the Tiguan R-Line trim compared to the options added individually.

With a combination of low-rate PCP finance as low as 0%, purchase contributions of up to €2,500 on selected models when financed with Volkswagen Bank, the benefit of cost-saving technology upgrades and Volkswagen’s freshest line-up for some time, now is an excellent time to buy a new Volkswagen, and to ensure that you can Drive your Future Forward with confidence.

For more information, log on to www.volkswagen.ie/191 or contact your local Volkswagen retailer, but make sure to do so before December 31st!