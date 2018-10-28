Ford GT production extended by demand

Ford Motor Company has announced that production of the ultra high-performance Ford GT supercar will be extended by approximately two years, to meet overwhelming customer demand.

The company will now deliver approximately 1,350 Ford GTs for customers worldwide.

Ford will re-open for one month the application window to customers hoping to join the select group of Ford GT owners, beginning on November 1.

Prospective owners will be able to submit their applications at FordGT.com, and successful applicants will work with the Ford GT Concierge Service for a personalised purchase experience.

“The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with demand outstripping supply more than seven-to-one,” said Hermann Salenbauch, director, Ford Performance.

Ford previously announced a limited run of 1,000 vehicles across four years. Production of the Ford GT – powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, and featuring a carbon fibre architecture, active aerodynamics and 347 km/h (216 mph) top speed – began in December 2016.

The company also recently announced a new Ford GT Heritage Edition model that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 with a limited-edition Gulf Oil tribute racing livery, including a Heritage Blue and Heritage Orange paint scheme.

Successful applicants from Europe will be eligible for Ford GT vehicles produced in the 2020 to 2022 calendar years.

A small number of 2018 GT models have been purchased and delivered to owners in Ireland.