Volkswagen set to digitalise sales model

Volkswagen is making its sales organisation fit for the future.

The brand is to fundamentally realign its sales model together with its dealers.

The new sales model is to be launched in Europe in April 2020.

The objective is to provide seamless individual round-the-clock support for customers going far beyond vehicle sales on the basis of a unique Volkswagen customer ID.

Each year, the Volkswagen brand intends to introduce about 5 million customers to the new world of mobility around the globe and to offer them individual services on the basis of their ID.

The car buying experience itself will also change. On-line sales are to be massively expanded and direct sales are to become possible.

Five new sales and service formats such as city showrooms or pop-up stores are to be added. At the same time, the sales organization is to become more flexible and efficient.

“This is the right step at the right time,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Board Member for Sales of the Volkswagen brand.

The new sales model is being driven by the progressive digitalisation and connectivity of the Volkswagen fleet, which will reach a new level with the introduction of the new, fully connected electric ID. family in 2020.

From then on, Volkswagen customers with their personal ID number are to be at the center of a fully-networked world of mobility including seamless individual support going beyond vehicle purchasing, with round-the-clock availability.

“This way, we will learn more about our customers’ needs and will be able to develop optimum tailor-made offerings for each individual customer through intelligent data management. This is already practiced successfully in other sectors,” the Sales Board Member continued.

In this world of mobility, customers will benefit from a wide variety of tailor- made offerings.

For example, vehicles will be kept up-to-date by over-the- air software updates via the mobile phone network.

Vehicles will notify the dealer that the next service is due via the predictive maintenance app.

Customers will also be able to access a broad portfolio of services from Volkswagen .

On-line business will make a key contribution to the development of the new sales model and is currently being massively expanded.

Within the framework of its new digital partnership with its dealers, Volkswagen will develop a joint Internet platform which will handle the entire purchasing process through to contract conclusion, including financing, payment and even used car trade-ins.

Customers will be able to choose from the entire brand model range and to complete their car purchase with their selected dealer online.

For Volkswagen, the new platform will offer the possibility of direct sales for the first time; the brand intends to use this possibility mainly in the fields of software and on-line services.

People who prefer to maintain personal contact with the brand and the dealer will have a choice of different points of contact in the future.

There will be five new formats in addition to the traditional full-feature dealership with sales and service under one roof. Each dealer will only need to have one full-feature facility in the future. Dealers will be able to shape their presentation by agreement with the relevant importer to make their business more effective and customer-oriented, with city showrooms, pop-up stores, service factories, used car centers or scalable full-feature dealerships (i.e. of variable size).