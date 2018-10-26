Fantastic offers at Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington

Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington are delighted to announce the return of our hire drive vehicles.

We have a great selection to choose from in a range of colours like the new Volkswagen Polo, the T-Roc, the ever-reliable Golf, Passat, Tiguan and 7-seater Tiguan Allspace.

They come with 2 years free servicing, 2-year warranty and low APR rates of just 1.9% on selected models and a generous 3.9% on other models.

You really can’t afford to miss out on these great Volkswagen offers.

Hurry down to our showroom Monday to Friday 9-6 and Saturday 9-4 to avail of these great offers because once the cars are gone the offers are gone also.

Volkswagen look set to be the best-selling car brand again this year in Ireland and that is partly due to the strong line up of SUV’s available.

The Volkswagen Tiguan, now in its second generation, has seen sales increase by 17% year on year which is a real testament to its appeal in this Brexit era.

This has been helped with the introduction of the spacious 7-seater Volkswagen Tiguan, the Allspace.

This vehicle has appealed to both big families and single people looking for more space in their SUV.

The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched this year and sales of our first compact SUV have been strong in an increasingly competitive environment.

Its biggest attraction has been the new 1.5TSI Petrol engine which has appealed to both petrol and diesel consumers due to its economic engine. It also has been crowned Volkswagen’s most customisable vehicle yet with it’s range of colours and optional extras available.

Visit Michael Moore Volkswagen to see the impressive line up of SUV’s and find out what 191 offers are available.