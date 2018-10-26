Ensure your car is winter ready and plan advises AA Ireland

AA Ireland is urging motorists to ensure their car is winter ready and that they have a plan in place in the event of a car breakdown if weather conditions take a turn for the worst.

With further unsettled conditions likely over the coming months, the AA is urging motorists to carry out a basic car maintenance check, including a check of tyres and their battery, to ensure their car is ready for the months ahead.

“Storm Ali certainly resulted in some very difficult driving conditions across the country and we need to prepare ourselves for the likelihood that we could see similar weather events in the weeks and months ahead,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated.

“After the good weather we have enjoyed over the past few months, many of us may have let car maintenance slip a little bit but keeping your car in good condition is vital to keeping our roads safe.

“For now, checking the condition of your tyres and your windscreen wipers is probably the most important aspect of car maintenance as the weather conditions we experience at this time of year, such as heavy rain and strong winds, can impact on your visibility or your car’s traction with the road.

However, as we move into the winter and temperatures dip, our AA Rescue team will likely see an increase in breakdowns caused by old or faulty batteries so it’s certainly no harm to get your battery checked now ahead of time.”