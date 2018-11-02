Most motorists dislike winter driving

Research carried out by mobility solutions specialist, easytrip has revealed that 43 per cent of drivers fear icy road conditions the most during the winter months.

One in five motorists who responded to the research also highlighted their dislike of driving during the shorter and darker evenings.

Poor driving conditions

The easytrip research asked motorists about their least preferred winter driving conditions which uncovered the top dislikes as:

- The glare from other driver’s headlights (29 per cent)

- Poor visibility of cyclists on the road (28 per cent)

- Driving in heavy rain (24 per cent)

- Driving in the fog (18 per cent)

- Poor visibility of pedestrians on footpaths (13 per cent)

- Increased traffic on roads (11 per cent)

- Defrosting car windows (10 per cent)

Vehicle breakdowns

The winter months tend to bring an increase in roadside breakdowns and when it comes to who a motorist would call in the event of an incident most drivers (65 per cent) naturally selected their breakdown assistance provider.

However, the easytrip survey also revealed that one in six motorists would contact a family member first, and one in eight would contact their insurance company.

Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip said, “We are advising motorists to remember to check your lights regularly to ensure they are in good working condition, turn on your dipped headlights, keep your distance from the car in front and take your time.