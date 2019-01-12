New Suzuki Swift Sport is a revelation

Suzuki are well known as producers of some pretty good small cars.

Yet one of their biggest sellers over the years has been the well known Vitara 4x4.

Suzuki’s presence in Ireland is really very small in part due to the fact that they have a rather small range of models.

This week I am road testing their new Swift Sport model which is powered by a 1.4 litre petrol turbo.

This Sport is not just a cosmetic styling exercise Suzuki have really engineered this Swift as a Sporting model and it shows.

So has it any street cred?

This is a very smart stylish and compact hatchback.

The style is very attractive and there are nice detail touches such as the two tone 17” alloy wheels, and sports body kit, with a unique front grille, blackout A-pillars and black aerodynamic under spoliers front rear and side.

There are lovely colours to choose from and personalisation options for both the interior and exterior, so you can design your own Swift!

This does not look like a car built to a budget. I like it.

So What’s it like inside?

The interior is functional and well designed with a good driving position and plenty of standard kit highlights of which are, High Beam Assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry and start, rear parking camera, 4.2 inch colour display, auto air-conditioning, Navigation, electrically folding mirrors, LED projector headlamps, auto lights, and much more, too long a list to put down here.

It's suffice to say that this Swift Sport is equipped with so much standard equipment you will want for nothing.

The figure hugging sports seats are excellent and allied to the multifunction sports steering wheel this Swift Sport does feel the business.

The cabin is roomy too and will seat four adults in reasonable comfort while the boot will hold a reasonable sized suitcase and a few small bags.

What is under the bonnet?

The Swift Sport is powered by Suzuki’s 1.4 litre petrol “Boosterjet” turbo, which is mated to a short shift 6-speed manual gearbox.

Producing a healthy 140 bhp in a car that weighs only 975 kg (due Suzuki’s lightweight engineering program) this Suzuki sport performs extremely well.

It feels fast and punch in all the gears. Top speed is claimed at 210km/h and the 0 to 100km dash takes 8 seconds.

In reality this is a sparkling performer, I enjoyed every KM behind the wheel and it even sounds good too.

Road tax is €270.00 and over my weeks test of mixed driving it burned just 6.1 litres per 100km.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The new Swift handles very well. The suspension set up undoubtedly firm but there trade off is that the Swift Sport is surefooted on wet or dry roads, its easy to park in town due to its compact dimensions and it cruises happily all day at motorway speeds.

What is the final verdict?

I truly loved my time in the new Swift Sport.

Here is a car that looks good, handles very well, offers a sporting driving experience that drivers will find rewarding, boasts huge amounts of standard kit and is a practical 5-door compact hatchback.

Without exaggeration I found this one of the most enjoyable cars I have had on test of late.

The Suzuki Swift Sport costs just €22,995.